I’m Happy Here – Liverpool Linked Junior Firpo Stresses Real Betis Loyalty

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Barcelona linked Junior Firpo has stressed that he wants to remain with Real Betis for the upcoming season.



The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Betis this summer, following his impressive performances last season.













Firpo, who came up through the ranks at the Benito Villamarin, went on to make 29 appearances in all competitions last season and chipped in with three goals and five assists.



As such, the full-back has piqued the interest of the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool during the ongoing summer transfer window.





However, Firpo has stressed that he wants to stay with Betis for the upcoming season and expressed his desire to continue playing for many years at the club.







The Spaniard admitted that he is aware of the interest, but firmly believes he does not want to move, as he is happy in Seville.



“I am at Betis now, it is the team in my heart and I hope to be here for many years”, Firpo told Radio Marca Malaga.





“The interest from other teams is something you have to live with, but I'm happy here.”



Firpo, who has a contract with Betis that runs until 2023, won the European Under-21 Championship with Spain this summer.

