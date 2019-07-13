I’m Here To Win Trophies – Rangers New Boy Filip Helander

Follow @insidefutbol





Swedish defender Filip Helander has revealed his ambition to win trophies following completing his move to Glasgow giants Rangers.



Helander has left Serie A side Bologna to move to Scotland and join Rangers this summer on a deal rumoured to be around €4m.













The centre-back has made 84 appearances in the Italian top flight and Rangers are hopeful that he will shore up their defence for next season as they look to challenge Celtic’s domination of domestic football in Scotland.



Standing at a towering 6ft 4in, Rangers believe they have made a quality addition to their squad and Helander himself is delighted at the opportunity to join a club of their size and stature.





The Swede is looking forward to working under Steven Gerrard and insisted that he is in Scotland to fight for trophies at Rangers.







Helander told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to be joining Rangers, it’s a special club with tremendous fans and a unique history.



“The opportunity to work with a manager like Steven Gerrard was an easy decision to make.





“I’ve come here to battle for every point and to win trophies and I’m looking forward to meeting my team-mates and getting started.”



Helander became the eighth summer signing for Rangers and Gerrard could still do further business.

