Inter Did Not Bring Up Manchester United Defender In Romelu Lukaku Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Matteo Darmian’s name was not discussed when Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio met Manchester United earlier this week.



The Italy defender has been trying to leave Manchester United since last summer after it became clear that he would remain a peripheral figure at Old Trafford.













He has a year left on his contract with the Red Devils and he has remained ready to leave the club ahead of the start of the new season.



Inter have been keeping tabs on him along with several other Italian clubs, but Manchester United are yet to receive an offer for the Italy international this summer.





And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Darmian’s name did not come up during discussions between Manchester United and Inter deal-maker Ausilio earlier this week.







The Nerazzurri sporting director met Manchester United head of corporate development Matt Judge in London to discuss Romelu Lukaku’s potential move to Italy.



While they remain keen on Darmian, Inter’s priority at the moment is to take the Manchester United striker to the San Siro this summer.





Ausilio did not want to discuss another player as he wanted to keep the focus on Lukaku for the time being.



Inter believe they can get back to Manchester United for Darmian later in the summer if needed.

