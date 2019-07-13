XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/07/2019 - 22:21 BST

Inter Keeping Tabs On Manchester United Linked Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

 




Inter have continued to keep their eyes on Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nerazzurri have prioritised signing Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United at the moment and also want to bring in Edin Dzeko from Roma in the coming weeks.  


 



They have already signed Nicolo Barella from Cagliari as a midfield reinforcement, but the club also want a big name signing in the middle of the park as well.

And according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, they have continued to keep tabs on the developments surrounding Lazio midfield star Milinkovic-Savic.
 


The Serbian’s future has come under the scanner and he has been linked with a move to French champions PSG.



But Manchester United are the ones who are believed to be serious about taking him to Old Trafford this summer as part of their recruitment plans.

However, his potential move to Manchester United hinges on whether Paul Pogba leaves the club this summer.
 


Inter remain keen on him but they will only likely move for him after they manage to sell Radja Nainggolan and Joao Mario.

Lazio have set a €90m to €100m valuation of the midfielder.   
 