It Reminds Me of Charlton – Joe Aribo Sees Similarity

New Rangers signing Joe Aribo has admitted the feeling at the club reminds him of former side Charlton Athletic, as he knows his team-mates will go the extra mile for him.



Rangers beat off serious competition to tempt Aribo north of the border following the expiry of his contract at Championship side Charlton.













Aribo insists that he has settled in well at Rangers, with knowing Glen Kamara already having helped the process.



The 22-year-old also revealed that the atmosphere in the dressing room and the willingness of all the players to pitch in reminds him of his time at Charlton.





“My team-mates have been great. I knew Glen beforehand, so I have settled-in quite well with him", Aribo told his club's official website.







"The other boys are very easy-going so it’s not been a problem so far.



“It reminds me of Charlton as it is the same here as it was there. It’s good to have that in your dressing room as everyone will go that extra mile for each other.”





Aribo played at Ibrox last weekend when Rangers thrashed Oxford United in a friendly and the midfielder admits he enjoyed the atmosphere and is looking forward to experiencing a sold-out ground.



"It was amazing [to play at Ibrox on Sunday].



"As we know, the fans are crazy and I just loved it and can't wait to play in front of a sold-out full stadium."



Aribo made his competitive debut for Steven Gerrard's side off the bench in the Gers' Europa League match against St Joseph's in Gibraltar earlier this week.



