Now Leeds United Have Their Identity Back – Former White

Andrew Hughes feels Leeds United have rediscovered their identity under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa, who took over at the club last summer.



The Argentine tactician guided Leeds to the Championship playoffs last season, but they were knocked out by Derby County in the semi-finals.













Despite failing to clinch promotion to the Premier League, Leeds thoroughly impressed for the majority of the season and remain hopeful ahead of the upcoming season.



And Hughes feels the Whites have rediscovered their identity under the guidance of Bielsa, who has extended his stay for another year at Elland Road.





The former Leeds star also insisted there has been a togetherness among the fans since last season and stressed they will continue to maintain it, due to the style introduced by Bielsa.







“The fans have been on such a journey and I think that’s one thing from last season as well, like for the first time in a long time the fans were really together again”, Hughes told LUTV.



“And obviously they will be there for this season with Bielsa staying and the football and the brand that he’s got them playing.





“If you look down now, you would know Leeds’ identity and certainly throughout the years and the struggles, Leeds lost that identity, but I think now they are getting it back.”



Leeds have strengthened their squad with the addition of several players in the summer transfer window.



The Whites begin their Championship season against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on 4th August.

