Real Betis Know Time Has Come To Reach Giovani Lo Celso Agreement With Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis have accepted that the time has come to reach an understanding with Tottenham Hotspur over Giovani Lo Celso.



Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been driving the north London giants to thrash out a deal to take Lo Celso to the Premier League.













However, Spurs have yet to have an offer accepted by the Spanish side, who value Lo Celso at around the €75m mark.



Talks between the two clubs have continued to happen however and, according to Seville-based Estadio Deportivo, Betis understand that the time has come to reach an agreement.



Betis know that selling Lo Celso would bring in a big fee and appear to accept the importance of the transfer taking place.







How far the club will be willing to compromise to agree to sell to Spurs however remains to be seen.



Tottenham have already prepared a lucrative contract for Lo Celso to sign in London, with the midfielder set to net in the region of €8m per year.





Lo Celso hugely impressed during a loan spell at Betis from Paris Saint-Germain last season and the Spanish side acted quickly to sign him on a permanent basis.



PSG made sure to put a sell-on clause in the deal however.

