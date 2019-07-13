XRegister
06 October 2018

13/07/2019 - 12:55 BST

Striker Now Prepared To Consider West Ham Move

 




Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller has changed his mind over joining West Ham and his representatives are now in talks over agreeing personal terms with the London club.

West Ham shifted their focus towards signing Haller as soon as it became clear earlier this week that they would miss out on signing Maxi Gomez.


 



The Frenchman scored 20 goals last season and the Hammers are in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over agreeing a €40m deal for the striker this summer.

Initially, the player was not convinced over joining West Ham and there are suggestions that he is insisting on having a release clause if he moves to the London Stadium.
 


But it seems those doubts have been addressed by West Ham and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Frenchman has now changed his mind over joining the Hammers.



West Ham have managed to convince him to consider the move and the player is now prepared to move to the London Stadium.

His representatives have now opened talks with the Premier League club over agreeing personal terms on a contract.
 


West Ham are increasingly confident of taking Haller to east London this summer and it remains to be seen if a release clause will be included in his contract.   
 