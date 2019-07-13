Up To Sebastien Haller – Eintracht Frankfurt Coach On West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter has indicated that it is up to West Ham target Sebastien Haller to decide whether he wants to leave the club this summer.



The Frenchman went into the summer on the back of a stellar season and West Ham are interested in taking him to London as part of their plans to revamp their attack.













West Ham are in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt and are believed to be working on a deal worth €40m, while his representatives are also in talks with the Hammers over agreeing personal terms.



The player is believed to have changed his mind about West Ham after initially being reluctant over joining a club who are not in any European competition next season.





Hutter feels it is finally up to the player to decide whether the whole package on offer for him is good enough to convince him to leave Eintracht Frankfurt.







However, he indicated that the two clubs are yet to work out an agreement between themselves.



The Eintracht Frankfurt coach was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker: “It will be the player’s decision.





“If he says ‘okay, I want to leave the club as the whole package is right [for me]’.



“It is all about whether there is an agreement or not when the club are talking, which is still in the balance.”



Haller scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga side last season.

