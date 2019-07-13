XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/07/2019 - 13:27 BST

Watford Linked Goalkeeper Prefers England Move But Fenerbahce Interest Serious

 




Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen would prefer a move to the Premier League amidst interest from Watford this summer.

The Giallorossi are interested in offloading the Sweden international, the player they signed last year as the replacement for Alisson.  


 



The 29-year-old goalkeeper has been placed on the chopping block at Roma and the club are ready to accept offers for him to leave the Stadio Olimpico.

Watford have shown an interest in signing the goalkeeper and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the player is keen on a move to England this summer.
 


But Fenerbahce are the ones who are doing all the running in order to sign Olsen and have shown more concrete interest.



The Turkish giants have been in contact with Roma and have discussed the possibility of taking Olsen to Turkey this summer.

Roma are waiting for the right offer to land on their table before they agree to let the goalkeeper go.
 


They paid around €9m last summer to sign him from FC Copenhagen and are keen to realise the maximum possible fee for his departure.   
 