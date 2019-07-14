Claim From Germany: Bayern Munich Poised Over New Callum Hudson-Odoi Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich will lodge a new offer for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi soon, it has been claimed in Germany.



The Bavarian giants worked hard to land Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea in the January transfer window, but despite the player wanting to make the move, the Blues blocked his exit.













Chelsea are keen to lock Hudson-Odoi down to a new contract and have been confident of doing so.



Bayern Munich however are not giving up and, according to German magazine Sport Bild, will make a new offer for the Chelsea star.



It is claimed the proposal will be higher than the €25m they offered Chelsea for Hudson-Odoi in January.







Bayern Munich face a tough task in persuading Frank Lampard's men to cash in on their academy product however.



Chelsea are currently operating under a transfer ban and, as such, would not be able to replace Hudson-Odoi if he is sold.





They are also plotting to lock him down on a new contract at Stamford Bridge to end the speculation over the youngster's future.



If talks do not result in a new contract though, Chelsea are at risk of Hudson-Odoi signing a pre-contractual agreement with Bayern Munich in January.

