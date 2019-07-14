XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/07/2019 - 12:41 BST

Claim From Germany: Bayern Munich Poised Over New Callum Hudson-Odoi Approach

 




Bayern Munich will lodge a new offer for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi soon, it has been claimed in Germany. 

The Bavarian giants worked hard to land Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea in the January transfer window, but despite the player wanting to make the move, the Blues blocked his exit.


 



Chelsea are keen to lock Hudson-Odoi down to a new contract and have been confident of doing so.

Bayern Munich however are not giving up and, according to German magazine Sport Bild, will make a new offer for the Chelsea star.

 


It is claimed the proposal will be higher than the €25m they offered Chelsea for Hudson-Odoi in January.



Bayern Munich face a tough task in persuading Frank Lampard's men to cash in on their academy product however.

Chelsea are currently operating under a transfer ban and, as such, would not be able to replace Hudson-Odoi if he is sold.
 


They are also plotting to lock him down on a new contract at Stamford Bridge to end the speculation over the youngster's future.

If talks do not result in a new contract though, Chelsea are at risk of Hudson-Odoi signing a pre-contractual agreement with Bayern Munich in January.
 