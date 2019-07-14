XRegister
14/07/2019 - 21:10 BST

Eintracht Frankfurt Lay Out Plan To Keep West Ham Wanted Sebastien Haller

 




Eintracht Frankfurt are prepared to boost Sebastien Haller's salary to keep him out of West Ham's clutches. 

The Hammers want Haller and are ready to pay Eintracht Frankfurt a fee of €40m to take him to the London Stadium, while the striker himself would earn around €6m per year.


 



After losing Luka Jovic to Real Madrid for a fee of €70m earlier this summer, Eintracht Frankfurt are desperate not to lose Haller too.

They are hoping the striker, who is still fully professional and working hard at the club's pre-season camp, can be convinced to stay.

 


Eintracht Frankfurt are prepared to boost Haller's salary, according to German daily the Frankfurter Rundschau, in order to persuade him not to go.



The Bundesliga side are ready to increase Haller's salary to close to that of top earner Ante Rebic.

That would mean Haller could earn close to €5m.
 


The club are making plans in the event that Haller does go though and would make around €60m available to bring in new strikers.
 