06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/07/2019 - 22:46 BST

Everton Pair Talked Up Ipswich Move To Me – Toffees Loanee

 




Ipswich Town new boy Luke Garbutt has revealed that he spoke to two of his Everton team-mates before signing a loan deal with the League One club, with the pair recommending a switch to the Tractor Boys.

The 26-year-old has been sent out on another loan by the Toffees, with the 26-year-old looking for regular game time at Portman Road.  


 



Ipswich had a good word put in for them by two Everton stars with experience of life at Portmant Road in Callum Connolly and Matthew Pennington, both of whom had nothing but good to say about the Tractor Boys.

Connolly spent the 2017/18 season on loan at the club, while Pennington was at Portman Road for the 2018/19 season.
 


The 26-year-old insists that he was told that Ipswich are a welcoming club and offer a good environment.



“I spoke to Matty and Callum and they had nothing but good things to say about the club”, Garbutt told Ipswich's official website.

“They said it was a really welcoming club, a welcoming set of lads and a good place to be at.
 


“I’m raring to go now and I’m excited to see what the season holds."

Garbutt will be aiming to play his part in helping Ipswich push for a quick return to the Championship under Paul Lambert.  
 