Everton Run Rule Over Three Bundesliga Players

An Everton scout ran the rule over three Hertha Berlin players in friendly action on Saturday.



The Toffees are expected to do business over the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window as boss Marco Silva aims to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.













Silva's talent spotters are hard at work and, according to German daily Bild, a scout paid a visit to Hertha Berlin's friendly clash against Karlsruher.



Everton's Nassim Banouas was the man in attendance and he is claimed to have watched three players in particular.



Hertha Berlin left-back Marvin Plattenhardt was on the Everton scout's watch list, while another defender in the shape of Karim Rekik, who had a spell at Manchester City early in his career, was also a person of interest.







The scout also checked up on 24-year-old striker Davie Selke.



Whether Everton might move for any of the three in the current transfer window, or whether they are plotting targets for future transfer windows, remains to be seen.





However, with the transfer window ticking along, the Toffees may want to build up their knowledge base in the event they have to act quickly to replace any players who unexpectedly exit Goodison Park.

