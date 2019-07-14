Fenerbahce Set To Loan Out Leeds Linked Michael Frey, Will Pay Half Wages

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce are all set to loan Leeds United linked striker Michael Frey to fellow Turkish club Caykur Rizespor.



Frey cost Fenerbahce €2.6m to sign from FC Zurich last summer, but he struggled to make a big impact in Istanbul last term and has now slipped out of coach Ersun Yanal's plans.













A host of clubs have been linked with Frey, including Leeds and Middlesbrough, but the striker is set to continue his career in Turkey.



According to Turkish broadcaster a Spor, Frey is poised to be loaned to Caykur Rizespor.



He is set to join the Black Sea club on a season-long loan deal, with Fenerbahce continuing to pay half his wages.







Frey is poised to link up with a side that finished eleventh in the Turkish Super Lig last term, just five points behind sixth placed Fenerbahce.



The striker will bid to find the goalscoring boots that eluded him in Istanbul, as he looks to get his career back on track.





Frey's contract with Fenerbahce still has another three years left to run, but now one year will be spent at Caykur Rizespor.

