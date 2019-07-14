XRegister
06 October 2018

14/07/2019 - 23:55 BST

Germany Legend Warns Bayern Munich Off Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele

 




Germany legend Lothar Matthaus feels Liverpool linked Ousmane Dembele would not be a good addition for Bayern Munich ahead of the upcoming season, due to his attitude issues.

The Bundesliga champions are actively involved in the summer transfer window, as they aim to fill the void left behind by the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.  


 



As such, Niko Kovac has zeroed in on several potential targets to bolster this options ahead of the upcoming season.

Bayern Munich have been in talks to try to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City, while they have joined Liverpool in letting Dembele's entourage know about their interest in the Barcelona star.
 


But Matthaus feels Bayern Munich should not pursue a deal for Dembele during the ongoing summer transfer window, due to his track record of attitude issues.



The Bayern Munich legend also admitted that he does not think Dembele would change his attitude, should he join the Bavarians this summer.

“When I think of the scandals that Dembele has caused for both Dortmund and Barcelona, I do not believe that the player at Bayern would change his behaviour”, Matthaus was quoted as saying by German outlet Sport Buzzer.
 


Dembele is preparing for another season at Barcelona and despite the interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool, there is little sign of a concrete move being in the works yet.

He directly contributed to 23 goals from 42 appearances in all competitions last season.   
 