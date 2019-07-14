It’s How You Build Team Chemistry – Leeds United Star On Game Benefit

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Jack Harrison believes the Whites' recent friendly against York City was the perfect chance to build team chemistry in a way that is not possible in training.



The winger added to the scoresheet twice against York, as his team beat the National League North side 5-0 to make an early pre-season mark.













The 22-year-old managed a total of 42 appearances for the Whites last season, including 37 in the league, where he managed to find the back of the net four times.



He joined Leeds for a second season-long loan spell from Manchester City earlier this summer.





Harrison is delighted to have got straight back to work and feels the York friendly will go a long way towards building the team chemistry.







“It was nice to get back out there again, it’s been a while, so it’s always good to get on the pitch with the lads and get playing again”, Harrison told his club's official website.



“It was good to get the game time and game experience.





"It’s always hard to create a game atmosphere in training, so I think getting out here and being able to play against York, gave us a great opportunity to build chemistry together as a team."



Marcelo Bielsa has now picked a 16-man tour group, of which Harrison is part, that have departed for Leeds' pre-season games in Australia.

