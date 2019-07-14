XRegister
06 October 2018

14/07/2019 - 23:26 BST

I’ve Got To Show Mauricio Pochettino What I Can Do – Tottenham Star On Pre-Season

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters insists he is approaching pre-season with the desire to impress manager Mauricio Pochettino, as he bids to continue his development.

The 22-year-old, a product of Tottenham's youth academy, started to work his way further into the first team picture under Pochettino last season.  


 



He wants to make sure that he is firmly in Pochettino's plans ahead of the upcoming season, something which means pre-season is vital for the 22-year-okd.

The Lilywhites have friendlies against a number of European giants, with a match against Juventus set for 21st July in Singapore and another game against Manchester United in Shanghai on 25th July.
 


Walker-Peters will be looking to impress in whatever game time he is given as he prepares to fight for minutes on the pitch.



“Pre-season is the opportunity to show the gaffer what you can do and try and get yourself in his plans for the season", Walker-Peters told his club's official website.

"That’s my aim.
 


“Every pre-season I’ve gone into I’ve had that in my mind, that I need to show the gaffer what I can do and that’s my target again, to show the manager, the coaching staff and even the other players that I’m ready to fight for my spot in the team.”

Tottenham kick off their Premier League campaign at home against Aston Villa, before then travelling to champions Manchester City. They see out August by playing Newcastle United and Arsenal. 
 