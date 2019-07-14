Kieran Tierney Hoping Move To Arsenal From Celtic Happens

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is keen for a move to Arsenal to happen after the Gunners put in a new bid for his services, according to the BBC.



Arsenal have had one offer for Tierney rejected by Celtic, but have now returned to the table with a bid of around £25m.













Celtic are determined that Tierney will only leave on their terms, but it is claimed the left-back actively wants the move and is hoping for terms to be agreed.



However, there are complications standing in the way of the transfer going through.



Arsenal are proposing to pay for the transfer with instalments and the breakdown of payments could cause an issue.







Celtic are likely to want to make sure that payment of the transfer fee is a swift as possible and not dependent upon various performance related clauses.



However, it is claimed there remains optimism that the deal will eventually go through.





Arsenal are wrestling with a reduced transfer budget this summer after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

