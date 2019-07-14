XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/07/2019 - 13:50 BST

Kieran Tierney Hoping Move To Arsenal From Celtic Happens

 




Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is keen for a move to Arsenal to happen after the Gunners put in a new bid for his services, according to the BBC

Arsenal have had one offer for Tierney rejected by Celtic, but have now returned to the table with a bid of around £25m.


 



Celtic are determined that Tierney will only leave on their terms, but it is claimed the left-back actively wants the move and is hoping for terms to be agreed.

However, there are complications standing in the way of the transfer going through.

 


Arsenal are proposing to pay for the transfer with instalments and the breakdown of payments could cause an issue.



Celtic are likely to want to make sure that payment of the transfer fee is a swift as possible and not dependent upon various performance related clauses.

However, it is claimed there remains optimism that the deal will eventually go through.
 


Arsenal are wrestling with a reduced transfer budget this summer after failing to qualify for the Champions League.
 