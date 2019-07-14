Marcelo Bielsa Could Fly Back After Manchester United Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa may head straight back to England after the Whites play Manchester United in Australia, according to the Sun.



The Argentine tactician has only sent a 16-man group on the trip Down Under, as he keeps the remainder at Thorp Arch for extra fitness work.













Bielsa himself is only due to fly out early this week, as he takes his spot in the dugout for Leeds' meeting with Manchester United on Wednesday.



However, he may fly back after the game, something which would mean he would not be in the dugout for Leeds' clash against Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.



Bielsa is not a fan of pre-season tours and wants to supervise the work being done by those players he feels still need to work on their fitness.







Summer signings Ben White and Helder Costa have both been left at home.



Jack Clarke, who joined Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, but was then loaned back to Leeds, has also not travelled.





Bielsa almost led Leeds to the Premier League last term, with the Whites losing out in the Championship playoff semi-final.



The Argentine is now being backed to finish the job by Leeds.

