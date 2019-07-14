XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/07/2019 - 12:31 BST

Marcelo Bielsa Could Fly Back After Manchester United Clash

 




Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa may head straight back to England after the Whites play Manchester United in Australia, according to the Sun

The Argentine tactician has only sent a 16-man group on the trip Down Under, as he keeps the remainder at Thorp Arch for extra fitness work.


 



Bielsa himself is only due to fly out early this week, as he takes his spot in the dugout for Leeds' meeting with Manchester United on Wednesday.

However, he may fly back after the game, something which would mean he would not be in the dugout for Leeds' clash against Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

 


Bielsa is not a fan of pre-season tours and wants to supervise the work being done by those players he feels still need to work on their fitness.



Summer signings Ben White and Helder Costa have both been left at home.

Jack Clarke, who joined Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, but was then loaned back to Leeds, has also not travelled.
 


Bielsa almost led Leeds to the Premier League last term, with the Whites losing out in the Championship playoff semi-final.

The Argentine is now being backed to finish the job by Leeds.
 