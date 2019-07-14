Mesut Ozil Obstacle – Arsenal Clear On Nabil Fekir As Three La Liga Clubs Now Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Nabil Fekir now has interest from no fewer than three La Liga clubs, while Arsenal have made clear they cannot move for him while they have Mesut Ozil on the books.



The Lyon midfielder is expected to be on the move this summer, with less than a year left on his contract in France and Les Gones having given their approval to a sale.













Fekir has options, although the fierce race for his services envisaged has not yet materialised.



He has been linked with Arsenal and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, the Gunners have expressed an interest.



Arsenal's officials have been clear though in letting all concerned know that they cannot move for Fekir until they have made sales, not least that of the high-earning Ozil.







Fekir's agents, with the help of super agent Jorge Mendes, have been exploring options in Spain.



Both Real Betis and Sevilla are interested in signing Fekir, but they have now been joined by Valencia.





Los Che have requested information about Fekir and, it is claimed, could quickly accelerate in an effort to close a deal.



Lyon for their part have not dismissed the idea of keeping Fekir and convincing him to sign a new contract, but for now the player is set on an exit.

