XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/07/2019 - 21:23 BST

Mesut Ozil Obstacle – Arsenal Clear On Nabil Fekir As Three La Liga Clubs Now Keen

 




Nabil Fekir now has interest from no fewer than three La Liga clubs, while Arsenal have made clear they cannot move for him while they have Mesut Ozil on the books. 

The Lyon midfielder is expected to be on the move this summer, with less than a year left on his contract in France and Les Gones having given their approval to a sale.


 



Fekir has options, although the fierce race for his services envisaged has not yet materialised.

He has been linked with Arsenal and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, the Gunners have expressed an interest.

 


Arsenal's officials have been clear though in letting all concerned know that they cannot move for Fekir until they have made sales, not least that of the high-earning Ozil.



Fekir's agents, with the help of super agent Jorge Mendes, have been exploring options in Spain.

Both Real Betis and Sevilla are interested in signing Fekir, but they have now been joined by Valencia.
 


Los Che have requested information about Fekir and, it is claimed, could quickly accelerate in an effort to close a deal.

Lyon for their part have not dismissed the idea of keeping Fekir and convincing him to sign a new contract, but for now the player is set on an exit.
 