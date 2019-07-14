Roma Decide How Much They Want To Pay For Toby Alderweireld

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have decided how much they want to pay to sign Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur.



The defender has a currently active release clause in his contract at Tottenham, meaning he can move on from the Champions League runners-up for a fee of £25m (€27.9m).













Roma want to take Alderweireld to Serie A this summer, but are not keen to pay the release clause fee.



According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are instead eyeing closing the transfer for a fee of €20m (£18.4m) plus bonuses.



The Italian giants feel that as Alderweireld has entered the last year of his contract, Tottenham will be willing to play ball.







A contract has also been drawn up by Roma, which would see Alderweireld take a pay cut on his salary in north London.



However, with the deal running for an extra three years over his Spurs agreement, they are confident it will appeal.





Alderweireld would take home €2.8m per year, plus bonuses, on a four-year deal.



The Giallorossi are continuing talks to agree a deal with Spurs, as they look to add Alderweireld to the ranks.

