06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/07/2019 - 13:43 BST

Russian Giants Enquire About Liverpool Star, Reds Have Price In Mind

 




Russian giants CSKA Moscow have slapped in an enquiry for Liverpool attacker Taiwo Awoniyi, according to the Times

The 21-year-old has never played for Liverpool, despite joining the club in 2015, but has impressed in loan stints away from Anfield.


 



Awoniyi had two loan spells last term, spending the first half of the season at Gent, before then joining Royal Mouscron on loan for the second half of the campaign; he spent the previous season at Mouscron.

The Nigerian's development has not gone unnoticed and he has emerged as a target for several clubs this summer.

 


Now CSKA Moscow have slapped in an enquiry for the striker as they bid to assess the costs of any deal to take him to Russia.



It is claimed that Liverpool would be looking at £15m to let the 21-year-old leave.

All eyes will be on whether CSKA Moscow now firm up their interest by lodging a formal bid with the European champions for Awoniyi.
 


He has been capped by Nigeria up to Under-23 level, but has had issues obtaining a UK work permit to play for Liverpool.
 