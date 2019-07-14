Sheffield United To Put In Bid To Test Swansea Over Oli McBurnie

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United will put in a bid of £15m for Swansea City attacker Oli McBurnie this week, according to the Sun, as they try to take the Leeds-born player back to Yorkshire.



The Blades are preparing for a campaign of Premier League football and have zeroed in on the 23-year-old as a player they want in Chris Wilder's squad.













Now Sheffield United are to test Swansea by putting in a bid for McBurnie, set at £15m, and it is expected to arrive over the course of the week.



All eyes wil be on how Swansea react to the proposal and whether they agree to sell the Scotland international to the Blades.



Wilder got a close look at McBurnie through the course of the Championship last season, with the attacker a key man for Swansea.







McBurnie played in 42 of Swansea's 46 Championship fixtures last term and hit the back of the net an impressive 22 times.



He scored in both Swansea's league meetings with Wilder's Sheffield United.





The Scotland international has played Premier League football during his time at Swansea, turning out 16 times in the top flight.

