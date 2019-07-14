Swansea City To Run Rule Over Former Rangers Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City are due to run the rule over former Rangers winger Nathan Oduwa.



The 23-year-old is looking to seal a return to the UK after embarking upon a journeyman existence in Europe in recent years.













Oduwa moved to Slovenian side Olimpia Ljubljana in 2017 in a bid to push forward with his career, before then switching to Denmark with Velje Boldklub.



In January this year, the former Rangers man headed for Israel and signed a deal with Hapoel Hadera.



Now he is set to train with Swansea, according to the Sun, as he looks for the next step in his career and a return to British football.







Oduwa came through the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and caught the eye with his tricks while on loan at Rangers in the 2015/16 campaign.



The winger made a total of 19 appearances for the Gers in the Scottish Championship.





Oduwa has turned out at youth level for both England and Nigeria.

