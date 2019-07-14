XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/07/2019 - 14:18 BST

Swansea City To Run Rule Over Former Rangers Winger

 




Swansea City are due to run the rule over former Rangers winger Nathan Oduwa. 

The 23-year-old is looking to seal a return to the UK after embarking upon a journeyman existence in Europe in recent years.


 



Oduwa moved to Slovenian side Olimpia Ljubljana in 2017 in a bid to push forward with his career, before then switching to Denmark with Velje Boldklub.

In January this year, the former Rangers man headed for Israel and signed a deal with Hapoel Hadera.

 


Now he is set to train with Swansea, according to the Sun, as he looks for the next step in his career and a return to British football.



Oduwa came through the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and caught the eye with his tricks while on loan at Rangers in the 2015/16 campaign.

The winger made a total of 19 appearances for the Gers in the Scottish Championship.
 


Oduwa has turned out at youth level for both England and Nigeria.
 