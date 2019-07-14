XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/07/2019 - 23:45 BST

This Is What I Want To Learn From Frank Lampard – Chelsea Star

 




New permanent Chelsea signing Mateo Kovacic has admitted he wants to enlist Frank Lampard's help to improve his ability to score goals from midfield.

Kovacic spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge, managing a total of 51 appearances, though he was unable to find the back of the net even a single time.  


 



Now that the player has signed a permanent contract with the Pensioners and is set to start fresh under new manager Lampard, he insists that the one thing he desires to learn the most from his manager is the art of scoring goals.

Lampard's hard working attitude also pleases the Croatian, as he wishes to start fighting on the pitch and get goals from the middle of the pitch.
 


"I’m looking forward to working with him a lot", Kovacic told his club's official website.



"He was an amazing player and he showed last season that he is a good coach as well.

"I’m looking forward to learning how to score from him because he scored quite a lot and me not so much last season!
 


"I’m maybe not exactly the same type of midfielder as he was but he had some strong abilities, especially scoring goals. 

"He was a hard worker so I’m looking forward to being better in this aspect, in working hard, fighting on the pitch and scoring goals."

Despite being a midfielder in his playing days, Lampard became Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer with 211 goals, establishing himself as a club legend.

He signed a three-year contract as boss of the Blues earlier this month.

 