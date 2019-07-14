XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/07/2019 - 23:17 BST

Too Big – Neil Lennon Ready To Shift Players Off Celtic Books

 




Celtic boss Neil Lennon has admitted that the Bhoys need to trim fringe players from their squad, but the Northern Irishman is keen to make sure he has the size of group needed to cope with the challenges to come.

The Hoops have already kicked off their transfer business, seeing eight players leave the club and other players arrive.  


 



Lennon has brought in Luca Connell, Boli Bolingoli and Christopher Jullien.

Despite the departures, Lennon still believes that there are too many players on the books at Celtic Park and he is keen to continue to trim the group, while keeping in mind the challenges ahead.
 


"I think there's some trimming to do, yes", Lennon was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.



"We have to be mindful with the amount of games we play, so the squad has to be of a decent size.

"We don't want to have players on the periphery of the squad on a decent wage being left out.
 


"The squad is too big for my liking and I think it's important that we [trim] it."

Celtic could lose a key first team player in the shape of Kieran Tierney, with the left-back wanted by Arsenal.   

The Bhoys are currently fighting to get to the group stage of the Champions League and are one step away from getting through the first qualifying round after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina-based side FK Sarajevo 3-1 in the first leg.  
 