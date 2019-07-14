Tottenham Hotspur Target Set Against Marseille Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur linked Hiroki Sakai does not want to leave Marseille this summer, despite the French giants being fully willing to sell for the right price.



Marseille need to bring in cash to balance the books and although Sakai is highly rated at the club, he could be sold for the right price.













The full-back has been linked with Tottenham, who may look to revamp their options at the back under Mauricio Pochettino, but Sakai is not pushing to leave Marseille.



According to French daily La Provence, Sakai has been clear that he does not want to move this summer.



The Japan international, who won the Olympien de la saison for his displays in the 2018/19 campaign, is keen to stay at Marseille.







He made 27 appearances for Marseille in Ligue 1 last season as he brought calm to the club's backline.



Sakai joined Marseille in 2016 and has a further two years left to run on his contract on the French south coast.





The full-back, 29, has now clocked a total of 122 appearances across all competitions for Marseille and wants to add to that number.

