Tottenham Target Nicolo Zaniolo Signals Roma Commitment

Despite transfer speculation linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus, Nicolo Zaniolo is giving no sign of angling for a Roma exit.



Zaniolo impressed with Roma over the course of last season and the midfielder has picked up admiring glances from a number of sides.













Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is a fan and the Italian is a target for the Champions League runners-up, but Juventus are also showing interest.



Zaniolo though is focusing on Roma and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, has asked the club if he can cut short his summer break.



The midfielder is entitled to extra time off following his participation in the European Under-21 Championship this summer.







Zaniolo has asked Roma if he can come back as early as Thursday this week, as he bids to kick off pre-season training.



He is expected to be back at Roma this week, keeping his fitness on track.





The jury is still out though on whether Zaniolo will be at Roma by the time the Italian transfer window closes this summer on 2nd September.

