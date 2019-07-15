XRegister
06 October 2018

15/07/2019 - 15:05 BST

Arsenal Tipped To Make Third Offer For Kieran Tierney

 




Arsenal have been tipped to go back in with a third offer for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney in the next few days. 

The Gunners have identified Tierney as a priority signing in the summer transfer window, as they aim to strengthen their defence.  


 



Arsenal have already failed with multiple bids for Tierney, with the latest offer believed to be worth in the region of £25m.

Despite failing with two attempts to snare Tierney away from Parkhead, Arsenal continue to remain keen on securing his services for the upcoming season.
 


They have now been tipped as likely to go back in with a third offer, according to STV, as they look to convince Celtic to part with the Scotland international.



However, it remains to be seen whether any new offer will tempt Celtic into cashing in on Tierney.

Unai Emery has been forced to work with a reduced budget this summer, after failing to secure qualification to the Champions League.
 


The north Londoners are also in talks to sign William Saliba from Saint-Etienne, but face stern competition from rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Celtic have strengthened their ranks by signing another left-back in Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo and remain open to offloading Tierney for the right price.   
 