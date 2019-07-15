XRegister
06 October 2018

15/07/2019 - 13:32 BST

Aston Villa Linked Midfielder Goes AWOL From Club Brugge

 




Aston Villa and 1.FC Koln target Marvelous Nakamba has failed to show up at Club Brugge training today. 

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Club Brugge this summer, but no side have yet managed to present an offer the Belgians deem acceptable.


 



Both Aston Villa and Koln have made offers for Nakamba this summer, but Club Brugge have turned them down.

Now, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Nakamba has failed to show at Club Brugge.

 


He was due back at Club Brugge following a summer break, but failed to show up.



Club Brugge have yet to comment on the situation and are sticking to their stance that he can only move on this summer for the right price.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Club Brugge following a spell in the Netherlands at Vitesse and penned a four-year deal.
 


Nakamba's Zimbabwe side finished bottom of Group A in this summer's Africa Cup of Nations, collecting just a single point, which came through a 1-1 draw with Uganda.
 