15/07/2019 - 22:42 BST

Atletico Madrid Enquire About Tottenham Hotspur Star, Diego Simeone Big Fan

 




Atletico Madrid have made an enquiry about Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen as they consider a move to sign him. 

Eriksen has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs and has been linked with potentially exiting the Champions League runners-up.


 



Real Madrid have been mooted as the most likely destination for Eriksen, but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, they now have company from their city neighbours.

Atletico Madrid have now lodged an enquiry about Eriksen as they look to assess the feasibility of a swoop, with coach Diego Simeone a big fan of the Dane.

 


Tottenham have been linked with wanting to sell Eriksen this summer in light of his contractual situation at the club.



Real Madrid though have other priorities, with Manchester United's Paul Pogba firmly on their radar.

Atletico Madrid have already splashed the cash this summer, forking out a whopping €126m to sign teenage Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Benfica.
 


Now they have Eriksen in their sights, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be done to take him to the Wanda Metropolitano.
 