Betis Won’t Move To Sign Nabil Fekir Until Tottenham Target Giovani Lo Celso Sold

Real Betis are prepared to make Arsenal linked Nabil Fekir one of the best paid players at the club, but will not make a concrete offer to Lyon until the departure of Tottenham Hotspur target Giovani Lo Celso is confirmed.



The Frenchman was on the verge of joining Liverpool last summer, but an issue with his medical prevented him from making the switch to Anfield.













Despite failing to cash in on him then, Lyon have continued to remain keen on the idea of selling Fekir for the right price ahead of the upcoming season.



Arsenal have been linked with a swoop for him this summer, while he has also attracted interest from Betis in Spain.





But Betis will not move to close a deal for Fekir until they have sold Lo Celso, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, with Tottenham in talks to land the Argentine midfielder.







It is claimed the Spanish club are willing to offer €3.5m per season to Fekir, but they need to sell Lo Celso first.



The news indicates that Betis are actively planning for Lo Celso's departure, ahead of a claim they have accepted the need to sell the midfielder.





Fekir, who has entered the final year of his contract with Lyon, netted 12 goals and registered nine assists in all competitions last season.

