Can We Outdo Last Season – Rangers Star With Europa League Desire

Rangers forward Greg Stewart has insisted the Gers are eyeing going as far as possible in the Europa League this term.



Steven Gerrard’s men started their first round of Europa League qualifying with an emphatic 4-0 win over St Joseph’s last week in Gibraltar.













Stewart, who joined the Gers on a free transfer this summer, came off the bench during the second half and experienced his first taste of competitive football with his new club.



And following their impressive start to the 2019/20 Europa League campaign, Stewart has revealed Rangers are eyeing going as far as possible in the competition this term.





The 29-year-old admitted the need to win games is always there for Rangers players, and stressed the team will take their European campaign one game at a time to try and bring the best out of each other.







“[Our aim in Europe this season is] just to go as far as possible”, Stewart told Rangers TV.



“When you play for Rangers, there is a demand on you to win every football game, it doesn’t matter who it is against, you’ve got a demand on yourself.





“As players, as a team, we always try and demand the best out of each other, so we’ll just take it game by game, round by round and see where it takes us.”



Stewart also added that he was impressed by Rangers’ performances in Europe last season and concedes the challenge for this season is to try and outdo the previous campaign.



“I’ve obviously watched the games in the last few years, the atmosphere is unbelievable, the fans are always behind you”, he continued.



“I think they did really well last season in Europe, so can we go and do better again this season?”



Rangers thrashed Marseille in a friendly clash on Sunday and will now host St Joseph’s in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier on Thursday.

