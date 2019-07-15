Championship Side In Pole Position To Loan Liverpool Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town are in pole position to snap up Liverpool talent Kamil Grabara on loan for the upcoming season, according to the Sun.



The Polish shot-stopper, who joined Liverpool in 2016, spent the second half of last season on loan at Aarhus in the Danish top flight.













Grabara enjoyed regular first team football during his loan spell, as he went on to make 16 appearances in all competitions for the club.



And in the wake of his productive stint in Denmark, Grabara could be poised for another move away from Liverpool on a temporary basis.





It is claimed that Huddersfield are in pole position to snap him up on a loan deal from Liverpool during the ongoing summer transfer window.







The Terriers, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, want to bolster their options in goal after the departure of Jonas Lossl, who joined Everton on a free transfer this summer.



As such, Grabara has emerged as the ideal candidate to provide cover in that position ahead of the upcoming season in the Championship.





The 20-year-old has prominently featured for Poland across various age groups.



He has a contract at Anfield that expires only in the summer of 2022.

