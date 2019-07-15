XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/07/2019 - 12:50 BST

Eyebrows Raised At West Ham Over Mario Husillos Trip

 




There is surprise at West Ham United that in the midst of serious transfer business the club's director of football Mario Husillos has headed to China on the Hammers' pre-season trip, according to the Guardian

West Ham are working on a number of deals, not least the capture of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller, while players out of favour also need to be offloaded.


 



Director of football Husillos though has travelled to China with the West Ham squad for their pre-season trip.

It is something which is claimed to have raised eyebrows at the club given the substantial amount of transfer work which needs to be conducted.

 


Husillos will be able to work from China and being with the squad ensures close lines of communication with manager Manuel Pellegrini.



However, the Hammers director of football will have a time difference of plus seven hours compared to London to handle.

West Ham have desperate need of strikers after parting ways with Lucas Perez, Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll.
 


They failed with a move to land Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo; the striker has joined La Liga giants Valencia.

And the Premier League side are trying to wrap up an agreement to take Haller to the London Stadium.

The Hammers are also claimed to have had a bid for Torino's Andrea Belotti rejected.
 