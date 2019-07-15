He’s Developing, I’ll Help Him – Tottenham Hotspur Star Ready To Aid Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela has promised to do all he can to help team-mate and countryman Juan Foyth, who he claims trains hard to earn first team minutes.



Foyth impressed with his performances for Argentina in the Copa America, in spite of only getting the chance to play for the team late in the competition.













Foyth played his part in Argentina qualifying for the knockout stages and then started against Venezuela in the quarter-finals. Though his team failed to make it to the final, Foyth did his job at the back again when Argentina took on Chile in the match for third place in the tournament.



Lamela is a big fan of his countryman and believes Foyth gives all he has in training. The Spurs winger also admitted he is keen to help the defender in any way he can.





“He’s a young player who always wants to train hard and play", Lamela told his club's official website.







"He always shows very good character and I’m so happy for him – what a way to finish the season!



“It’s important for him. He’s young and developing well. He still has a lot of time.





"I’m so happy for him and will always try to help him as much as I can."



Foyth managed a total of 17 appearances for the Lilywhites last season, including 12 in the Premier League.

