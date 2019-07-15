I Want Celtic Park Minutes – Bhoys Star Eyeing Involvement Against Sarajevo

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic attacking midfielder Ryan Christie is hopeful that he can get more game time under his belt when the Hoops take on Bosnian side FK Sarajevo in the second leg of their Champions League first round qualifier on Wednesday.



The Bhoys wrapped up their pre-season camp with a 0-0 draw against French Ligue 1 side Rennes on Saturday and will host Saravejo at Celtic Park in the second leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie this week.













Christie, who missed six games towards the end of the last season due to facial fracture, returned to action against Austrian side Pinkafeld last month and played a part in the first leg of the tie and the Celts' final friendly of the summer against Rennes.



With the Scottish Premiership beginning in less than a month, the 24-year-old is hopeful of getting more playing time ahead of the campaign.





The Scotsman is confident that the 0-0 draw against Rennes will help the side prepare for their match against Sarajevo in which he wishes to play a part in.







“It was a good test”, Christie told Celtic's official website.



“It’s the last pre-season game for us so it was important for a few boys to get some more minutes in their legs.





"Overall I think we’re happy.



"We were frustrated not to score, but on the other side of things we’re happy to get a clean sheet.



"It’s definitely something to build on going into the big game on Wednesday.



“For me it’s been a while since I’ve got to play here at Celtic Park, so it was nice to get a wee run out at the end.



"Hopefully on Wednesday I’ll get a few more minutes in front of a big Celtic crowd so I’m looking forward to that.”



Christie was involved in 15 goals from his 23 league appearances for Celtic last season before being sidelined due to injury in April.

