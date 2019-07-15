XRegister
15/07/2019 - 11:40 BST

Ligue 1 Side Keeping Swoop For Leicester City Star Firmly In Thoughts

 




Saint-Etienne are keeping a swoop for Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy firmly in their thoughts for this summer. 

Les Verts are assessing how to reinforce their squad in the coming weeks and expect to bank a considerable fee from the departure of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target William Saliba.


 



They are desperate to land a dominant midfielder and have zeroed in on Nantes' skipper Valentin Rongier, however face a battle with Marseille for his services.

Saint-Etienne are also interested in Leicester's Mendy, according to French outlet En vert et contre tous.

 


Saint-Etienne rate the player from his Ligue 1 days and could make a move to take him back to the French top flight.



The 27-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

He featured heavily for Leicester last season, making a total of 31 appearances in the Premier League, but saw his minutes dwindle under Brendan Rodgers towards the end of the campaign.
 


Mendy made close to 140 appearances in Ligue 1 during his time at Monaco and Nice.
 