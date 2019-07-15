Monaco Mulling Move For Southampton Linked Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco are considering a move for Bordeaux star Francois Kamano, who has been linked with Southampton.



The Stade Louis II outfit wanted to snap up Kamano in the January transfer window, however they were unable to reach an agreement with Bordeaux.













Kamano has continued to be linked with the exit door this summer, with Southampton mooted as keen, and Bordeaux are willing to deal at the right price.



And Monaco's interest in Kamano is still firmly alive, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.



Monaco remain firm fans of the 23-year-old striker and are considering a fresh swoop to sign him, with talks ongoing.







Kamano has now entered the final two years of his contract at Bordeaux.



He made 51 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 side last term, scoring 13 goals in the process.





Kamano struck twice in Bordeaux's home Ligue 1 meeting with Monaco last season and his exploits have not been forgotten in the corridors of power at the Stade Louis II.

