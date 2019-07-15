No, It Wasn’t The Easy Option – Leeds United Star Defends Loan Club Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle has rejected any thoughts that rejoining Fleetwood Town on another loan deal represented the easy option for him this summer, with the player praising the recruitment carried out by Joey Barton's men.



Coyle, who came up through the ranks at Elland Road, has been on loan spells at the Cod Army since a switch to Fleetwood during the summer of 2017.













And after enjoy regular playing time in League One with the club, Coyle has decided to return to Highbury on a six-month loan deal this summer.



In the wake of his decision to return to Fleetwood, the defender has backed his move by insisting it makes perfect sense for him to head back.





The 23-year-old admitted that he jumped at the chance to return to Highbury and added the move was made easier as he knew everyone at the club.







“It sounds daft but it makes perfect sense for me to come back”, Coyle was quoted as saying by the Blackpool Gazette.



“We had a few conversations about things moving forward and I jumped at the chance when they made it apparent they wanted me back.





“It is never easy going into a building when you don’t know people so of course it makes it easy when I’ve done it two seasons previous.”



However, Coyle stressed that he did not choose Fleetwood as the easy option and remains impressed by the recruitment they have carried out in the transfer window.



He also believes the club can secure promotion to the Championship next year, considering the quality of signings they have made.



“But it is not as if I come here because it is the easy option”, he continued.



“I know the staff, the lads, the way of playing and it is an exciting club to be at.



“We did not finish where we wanted to be last season for a number of reasons but the recruitment already has really excited me.



“They have brought some great faces in and that shows where the club are feeling and how they want to go moving forward. There are exciting times ahead.



“I think the additions we have brought in will help catapult us to the next level and push to get promoted out of this league.”



Coyle has entered the final year of his contract with Leeds and it remains to be seen if Fleetwood will try to sign him permanently.

