06 October 2018

15/07/2019 - 11:05 BST

Norway International Snubs Sheffield United Following Enquiry

 




Sheffield United have been rebuffed by Genk midfielder Sander Berge after enquiring about the player. 

Blades boss Chris Wilder is looking to make additions to his squad as the new Premier League season draws ever closer and zeroed in on Belgium for a reinforcement.


 



Sheffield United moved for Berge, putting in an enquiry to see if the player would be open to moving to Yorkshire and the potential costs involved.

However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Berge knocked back the idea of moving to Sheffield United.

 


The Norway international has been linked with a host of clubs over the last 18 months and has his eyes on a bigger move than joining Sheffield United would represent.



It is claimed that Genk want around £22.5m to let Berge move on.

Sheffield United now look set to have to focus on other options unless Berge has a swift change of heart.
 


Just 21 years old, Berge has already been capped by Norway 12 times at senior international level.
 