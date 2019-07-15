Pontus Jansson Will Be Remembered Fondly – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that Pontus Jansson, who joined Brentford last week, will be remembered fondly by the Whites fans.



Leeds' Championship rivals Brentford wrapped up the signing of Jansson for a fee of £5.5m last Monday, leaving many Whites fans in shock.













The Swedish international joined Leeds permanently in 2017 after impressing as a loanee in the season before. The 28-year-old claimed a spot in the first team defence and made it his own, winning over supporters with committed displays..



Jansson made 39 league appearances for the Peacocks last season, which saw the side reach the Championship playoffs, but despite being a key figure in Marcelo Bielsa's team, the Swede has moved to Brentford and will ply his trade for the Bees in the upcoming Championship season.





Prutton, who pulled the strings from midfield for Leeds between 2007 and 2010, is confident that Jansson will hold a place in the hearts of the club's fans, but equally thinks there will always be a question mark over what might have been.







"I think Pontus was a player that added a lot of character and a lot of personality", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.



"He was a galvanising kind of lightning rod in certain instances and then there were other certain games where Leeds needed him and he perhaps wasn’t actually there.





"I think he will go down as a player that Leeds fans will remember fondly but another filed under the banner of what if."



Jansson has signed a three-year contract with Brentford, but the club have the option to extend it by another year to keep him at Griffin Park until 2023.

