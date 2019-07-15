Rafael Benitez Set To Reunite With Former Newcastle Hitman Salomon Rondon At Dalian Yifang

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United marksman Salomon Rondon is set for a reunion with Rafael Benitez at Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, according to Sky Sports News.



The Venezuelan impressed during his loan stint with Newcastle under the guidance of Benitez last season and the Spaniard wanted him at St James' Park on a permanent basis.













Rondon netted 11 goals and chipped in with seven assists for his team-mates in the Premier League and played an instrumental role in helping Newcastle avoid relegation.



And in the wake of his impressive performances on Tyneside, Rondon attracted interest from several clubs in the ongoing summer transfer window.





Benitez was keen to work with Rondon again at Newcastle and now, following his move to China, has driven Dalian Yifang's pursuit of the striker.







The 29-year-old is now in the process of discussing personal terms with the Chinese Super League side and will head to link up with Benitez in China.



Rondon made the switch to the Premier League with West Brom in 2015, when he left Zenit St Petersburg.





He scored 35 goals from 140 appearances in the Premier League.



Dalian Yifang are currently seventh in the Chinese Super League and face second-placed Guangzhou Evergrande away from home on Tuesday.

