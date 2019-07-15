Rangers Join Valencia and Schalke In Scouting Super Cup Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers sent a scout to take in the Croatian Super Cup clash at the weekend, joining Valencia and Schalke representatives at the game.



Dinamo Zagreb locked horns with HNK Rijeka in the Croatian season-opener on Saturday, with Dinamo Zagreb running out 1-0 winners to start the campaign with silverware.













Rangers have been alive to potential signings from Croatia in recent years and the Gers are determined to do their checks on players making their mark in the country.



According to Croatian daily Jutarnji, the Gers had a talent spotter at the Super Cup game.



Rangers were not alone in sending a scout to watch the game, with Valencia and Schalke just two of the other clubs to send talent spotters to the Super Cup.







The Croatian top flight is due to kick off this coming weekend.



Dinamo Zagreb, who topped the table last season with an impressive 92 points from 36 games, start the new campaign by taking on Lokomotiva Zagreb.





Rangers currently have two players from Croatia on the books at Ibrox, in the shape of Nikola Katic and Borna Barisic; Eros Grezda also arrived from the Croatian top flight.

