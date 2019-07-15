Rangers Loan Will Give Me Big Exposure – Sheyi Ojo

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo feels loan moves away from England give the exposure that young English players need and insists that his switch to Rangers is no exception.



The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Reims in France's Ligue 1, has joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool.













And following his switch to Ibrox, Ojo has continued his willingness to move away from England in search of regular game time to push forward his career.



In the wake of securing his second successive stint away from Liverpool, the Englishman has explained why he thinks several youngsters are taking the loan route away from the Premier League.





Ojo feels the young players get the kind of exposure they can only dream of getting at clubs like Liverpool, when they decide to move on loan to other leagues in Europe.







As such, he believes the players naturally become attracted to the proposition of playing regularly elsewhere, rather than hindering their growth by warming the bench at a big club.



“I think when you play abroad, it’s a natural thing, you get more exposed, you get more game time and more opportunities, and every footballer wants opportunities to play”, Ojo said on Rangers TV.





“I think in England, especially in the Premier League, it’s difficult if you play for a top club like Liverpool for example, it’s difficult to get the opportunities that you would abroad.



“And then you see a lot of players now coming from like the Bundesliga or even the French league, they do one season, do really well and they get their moves to another big club.



“So I think it’s just that initial exposure and the opportunities they give [that tempt young English players to go abroad].”



Ojo also insists that his season-long switch to Rangers serves the exact same purpose, but admits playing in the Europa League will be an added bonus for him at a young age.



“Rangers are one of the biggest clubs in the world, so I think Rangers are a perfect example for that also, but playing in the Europa League as well is like an added exposure because it’s a big competition”, he continued.



“As individuals or as a team, if we can do well this season, then it’s going to do us well in our future and as a club.”



Ojo grabbed an assist on his competitive debut in the 4-0 win over St Joseph’s during Europa League qualifying action in Gibraltar last week.

