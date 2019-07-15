Roma Book In Fresh Meeting With Agent of Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have booked in a new meeting with Toby Alderweireld's agent as they step up attempts to take the Tottenham Hotspur defender to the Stadio Olimpico.



The Belgium international is available for a currently active release clause of £25m, but Roma have been hoping Tottenham will accept a lower fee due to the fact the player is into the last year of his contract.













The Serie A side are firmly at work on the deal and, according to Sky Italia, have booked in a new meeting with Alderweireld's agent.



The discussion will take place at the weekend and Roma will look to agree the terms of a contract with the player's agent.



Roma could not find an agreement over personal terms with Alderweireld's agent in an earlier meeting and will now try again.







The Giallorossi hope they will be able to find common ground, from which they will then try to reach an agreement with Tottenham on a fee.



There has been little sign of Tottenham offering Alderweireld a new contract and Spurs could opt to cash in on the centre-back.





Tottenham are in for another centre-back in the shape of William Saliba, but are facing competition from Arsenal for the Saint-Etienne man.

