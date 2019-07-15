Selling Emotional Pontus Jansson Not Tough For Marcelo Bielsa Feels Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





David Prutton thinks that due to Pontus Jansson's emotional nature, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa will not have shed too many tears at his departure from Elland Road.



Jansson sealed a move to Brentford from Leeds last week after putting pen to paper to a three-year contract with the Championship side.













The Swedish centre-back initially joined Leeds on a one-year loan deal in 2016 before making the move permanent in the following summer. He went on to make 120 appearances for the Peacocks, scoring nine goals.



The 28-year-old defender was also the first-choice centre-back when Leeds pushed for promotion to the Premier League under Bielsa last season, however, the relationship between the club and the player reportedly broke down and the Whites opted to sell.





Prutton, who made 72 appearances for the Whites between 2007 and 2010, has acknowledged Jansson as an experienced defender but believes that his exit will not bother Bielsa.







"Pontus Jansson is 28, he’s an international footballer and he’s played a decent couple of seasons in the Championship", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.



"He’s prone to being erratic and has an emotional side to his game.





"I’m not saying Marcelo Bielsa is after robots but he wants very well drilled foot soldiers within a very rigid but expansive framework and I think he needs his team to be cool, calm and collected in the way that they play because they expend so much energy.



"From the point of view of what he might have seen at certain times from Pontus, maybe the decision to let him leave wasn’t too much of a wrench for Bielsa."



Jansson made his first appearance for Brentford against Dynamo Kyiv on Saturday and picked up a minor injury in a game that ended 0-0.

