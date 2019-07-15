XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/07/2019 - 09:58 BST

Serie A Side Waiting For Offer From West Ham For International Star

 




Roma are waiting for West Ham United and Fenerbahce to make an offer for Sweden international goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The Sweden international has failed to make the desired impact at the Stadio Olimpico, after replacing Alisson as the first-choice goalkeeper last summer.  


 



Roma have decided to let him go for the right price after a season and are open to accepting offers from potential suitors during the ongoing transfer window.

Watford have been linked with wanting to take him to the Premier League, but Roma are waiting for West Ham and Fenerbahce.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, West Ham and Fenerbahce have expressed an interest in Olsen and Roma are waiting for the pair to make offers.



Olsen has returned to pre-season training with Roma.

His future though increasingly appears to be away from the Italian capital.
 


Olsen, who has a contract that runs until 2023, notched up 35 appearances in all competitions for Roma last season.

West Ham have already added the likes of Roberto and David Martin to their ranks in an attempt to strengthen their options between the sticks, and it remains to be seen if they do want Olsen. 
 