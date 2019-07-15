XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/07/2019 - 11:12 BST

Sheffield Wednesday Insist No Change In Steve Bruce Situation Despite Claims of Resignation of Newcastle Wanted Boss

 




Sheffield Wednesday have insisted that there is no change regarding Steve Bruce's situation at the club, despite claims the Newcastle United wanted manager has resigned. 

Newcastle have been holding talks with Sheffield Wednesday in an attempt to work out a compensation package to take Bruce to St James' Park.


 



Talks though have been difficult, with the Owls demanding a hefty compensation package and Newcastle as yet unable to reach an agreement.

However, matters were complicated on Monday morning with claims that Bruce and his assistants have now resigned.

 


But according to BBC Sheffield, Sheffield Wednesday are clear that there has been no change in Bruce's situation at the club.



The Owls were also unable to confirm whether Bruce has resigned.

Newcastle remain without a manager after Rafael Benitez opted against renewing his contract after a difference of opinion over how to move the club forward.
 


He has since taken over at Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.
 